Graves tallied a goal, a hit and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Graves opened the scoring early Sunday, firing a loose puck past Adin Hill 2:13 into the first period for his first goal of the season. The tally would stand as the game-winner in Pittsburgh's 3-0 shutout victory. The 28-year-old Graves is averaging a career-high 21:31 of ice time on the Penguins' top pairing this season, though he's not likely to offer consistent production offensively. He has just three points (a goal and two assists) in his last 13 contests and has yet to top 30 points in his six-year NHL career.