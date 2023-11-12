Graves earned two assists along with four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Graves continues to carve out a substantial role on the Penguins blue line, as he's averaging a career-high 21:25 of ice time on the top pair with Kris Letang. However, Graves is not included on the man advantage, acting as the dedicated stay-at-home defender in that duo at even strength and on the penalty kill. With that said, his two-apple delivery from Saturday reminds us that he's capable of helping out offensively in a pinch.