Graves recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Graves has a helper in each of the last two contests. He helped out on Erik Karlsson's third-period tally Wednesday. Graves isn't known for robust scoring numbers, topping out at 28 points in 75 contests in 2021-22. He's up to two helpers, six shots on net, 12 blocked shots, four hits, four PIM and a plus-3 rating through four outings this season. Graves continues to work on the top pairing with Kris Letang.