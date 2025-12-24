Graves has been scratched for five straight games, including Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Graves lost his place in the lineup when Brett Kulak was acquired from the Oilers. However, Kulak has yet to make much of an impression, and Graves' continued presence on the NHL roster could afford him a chance to get back into action. Graves has been on the NHL roster since Nov. 4, so he'd need waivers to get back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He's put up one goal, 19 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances.