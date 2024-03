Graves picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both helpers came in the first period, giving the 28-year-old blueliner his first multi-point performance since Nov. 11. Graves hasn't scored a goal in 17 straight games, and his fantasy value comes from other categories -- on the season he has three goals and 13 points in 60 contests, but that offense comes with 61 hits, 119 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating.