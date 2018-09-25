Penguins' Ryan Haggerty: Signs two-year deal
Haggerty agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Tuesday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
After signing his new deal, Haggerty was placed on waivers in order to move him down to the minors. Even with the two-way contract in place, the winger is unlikely to see action with the Penguins given the team's blue line depth.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...