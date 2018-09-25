Haggerty agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Tuesday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

After signing his new deal, Haggerty was placed on waivers in order to move him down to the minors. Even with the two-way contract in place, the winger is unlikely to see action with the Penguins given the team's blue line depth.