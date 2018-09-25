Penguins' Ryan Haggerty: Waived by club
Haggerty was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Assuming he clears, Haggerty will be reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign. With a handful of players ahead of him -- Zach Aston-Reese, Derek Grant and Jean-Sebastien Dea to name a few -- it would take a significant number of injuries for Haggerty to find himself suiting up in Pittsburgh this year.
