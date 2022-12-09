Poehling (upper body) has been cleared for contact, but he won't play Friday versus the Sabres.

Although Poehling will miss a second straight contest Friday, the fact that he's been cleared for contact suggests he'll likely be ready to return sooner rather than later. Once given the green light, look for Poehling, who's picked up four goals and seven points through 25 games this season, to return to a bottom-six role.