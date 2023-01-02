Poehling missed Monday's game against Boston due to an undisclosed injury, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Poehling played one game after a short stint on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, though it's unclear if his absence Monday was related. An update on his status should be available before Thursday's game in Vegas.
More News
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Taken off injured reserve list•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Put on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Good to return Saturday•