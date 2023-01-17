Poehling (upper body) will travel with the team for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa after practicing in a regular jersey Tuesday, per Pens Inside Scoop.

Poehling's jersey change would indicate that the 24-year-old center has been cleared for contact, which could open the door for him to suit up against Ottawa on Wednesday. If he does rejoin the lineup, Poehling would likely bump Johnny Gruden from the lineup and slot into a bottom-six role.