Poehling scored twice Friday in a 4-1 victory over the Flyers.

He pushed the score to 3-0 early in the second when he redirected Teddy Blueger's point shot past Carter Hart. Poehling's second goal -- a stuff play where he picked up a loose puck from behind the net and jammed it over Hart's right skate -- chased the netminder from the net. He has just seven points in 21 games this season, but four of those, including three goals, have come in his last five contests. The Pens need a lot more effort and output from their lower lines, so things might might be starting to warm up with efforts like this.