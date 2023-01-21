Poehling (upper body) is considered to be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with New Jersey, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Poehling, who has been out since Dec. 30, will make the trip with the team. He has contributed eight points, 34 shots on goal, 22 blocks and 44 hits in 31 games this season.
