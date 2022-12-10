Poehling (upper body) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Buffalo, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Poehling is available to play after missing the past two games, according to coach Mike Sullivan, but the decision to put him back into the lineup won't come until closer to puck drop. Poehling has four goals, seven points, 28 shots on net and 28 hits in 25 games this season.