Poehling (upper body) will be a game-time decision against New Jersey on Friday, according to Wes Crosby of NHL.com.
Poehling has missed the last three games and has four goals and eight points in 30 games with the Penguins this season. He has a dream start to his NHL career in 2019, with a hat trick against Toronto, but has only 14 goals and 27 points in 114 games since that amazing debut.
