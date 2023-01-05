Poehling (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Vegas on Thursday, Penguins' play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Poehling has missed four of the last five games. He has four goals and eight points in 31 games this season. Should he play, Poehling will line up on the fourth line with Teddy Blueger and Brock McGinn.
