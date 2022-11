Poehling scored a goal during Thursday's 6-4 victory over the host Wild.

Poehling, who entered Thursday goalless in 12 outings, collected his first marker since Oct. 20. The 23-year-old center scored his second goal of the season on a one-timer off a pass from Teddy Blueger, giving the Penguins a 2-0 first-period advantage. It was the fourth-liner's first point in six appearances. After failing to register a shot against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Poehling generated two Thursday.