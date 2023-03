Poehling was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 14 on Tuesday.

Since Poehling's placement on LTIR was made retroactive to Feb. 14, he'll be eligible to return to action as soon as Saturday versus Philadelphia, although at this point there's been no indication that he's nearing a return to the lineup. The 24-year-old forward has picked up 11 points through 38 contests this campaign.