Poehling was scratched from Tuesday's clash with San Jose due to an upper-body issue, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Poehling is just seven games back from a long-term absence due to an upper-body problem and it's not immediately clear if this was a recurrence of that injury or a new issue. With Poehling out of the lineup, Drew O'Connor stepped into action versus the Sharks and will likely remain in the role as long as Poehling is on the shelf.