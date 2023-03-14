Poehling (upper body) was a full practice participant Tuesday but won't be in the lineup against Montreal. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He participated this morning in a full capacity. He has had a couple of those now. That obviously represents significant progress... he will not play tonight but he is getting a whole lot closer."

Poehling was last in action for the Pens back on Feb. 11 against the Kings. The 24-year-old center has played in just 38 games this season in which he recorded five goals, six assists and 49 hits while averaging 10:57 of ice time. Even once fully fit, Poehling is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis, especially once Nick Bonino (abdomen) is cleared to play.