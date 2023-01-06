Poehling (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Vegas, per Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Poehling has missed four of Pittsburgh's last five contests. He has four goals and eight points in 31 games this season. The 24-year-old will likely serve in a bottom-six role when he's able to return to the lineup.
