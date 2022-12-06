Poehling (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Poehling is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body issue, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to be out long term. Without the 23-year-old center available, Danton Heinen will get back onto the ice for the first time in the Pens' last three games.
