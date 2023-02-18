Poehling (upper body) will sit out Saturday's game against New Jersey, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Poehling will miss his third consecutive contest this week. He has notched 11 points, 45 shots on goal and 49 hits in 38 games this season. Drew O'Connor has been playing for Pittsburgh during Poehling's absence.
