Poehling (upper body) landed on injured reserve Wednesday retroactive to Dec. 30.

By using retroactive IR, Poehling can still be activated ahead of a matchup with the Jets on Friday, though it would seem to indicate he won't be ready in time for that clash. The bottom-six winger remains goalless in his last 10 contests while contributing one assist and just seven shots. Once cleared to play, Poehling should reclaim his place in the lineup which would likely see Drew O'Connor relegated to the press box.