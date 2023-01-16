Poehling (upper body) wore a no-contact jersey during Monday's practice.
Poehling probably isn't an option for Monday's game against Anaheim if he's not taking contact in practices yet. He has four goals and eight points in 31 contests this season. The 24-year-old last played Dec. 30.
