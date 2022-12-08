Poehling (upper body) is practicing Thursday in a non-contact jersey, Penguins' radio announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Poehling sat out Tuesday's tilt against Columbus, the first game he has missed this season. The 23-year-old has four goals and seven points in 25 games and should be considered day-to-day.
