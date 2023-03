Poehling scored a goal in Pittsburgh's 4-3 victory over Washington on Saturday.

Poehling has recorded a point in each of his last two contests after being held off the scoresheet for four straight games from March 16-22 following his return from an upper-body injury. He has six goals and 13 points in 44 appearances this season. Poehling's latest marker came midway through the second period to open the scoring.