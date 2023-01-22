Poehling (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Poehling was considered to be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest versus New Jersey. However, this move suggests that he will be an option to play. Poehling, who has been out since Dec. 30, has eight points, 34 shots on goal and 44 hits in 31 appearances this season. If he returns to the lineup, Johnny Gruden could be a healthy scratch.