Poehling scored his first goal for the Penguins in Thursday's clash with the Kings.

Poehling got off to a slow start to his tenure with Pittsburgh, going pointless in his opening three contests while averaging 11:56 of ice time in a fourth-line role. Once Teddy Blueger (upper body) is cleared to play, Poehling could be in danger of being dropped from the lineup, though Josh Archibald could also be at risk of serving as a healthy scratch.