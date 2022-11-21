Poehling notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Poehling set up an Evgeni Malkin goal early in the second period to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead. With a goal and an assist in his last three contests, Poehling is doing better than usual on offense. He has five points, 23 shots on net, 11 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 19 games. The 23-year-old is unlikely to see much more than a bottom-six role, so he's best left on the waiver wire in most formats.