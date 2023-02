Poehling (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Oilers, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Poehling, who will miss a fifth straight contest Thursday, is considered "status quo" with his upper-body injury, so he can be considered out indefinitely until further notice. He's only picked up 11 points through 38 contests this campaign, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status.