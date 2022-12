Poehling left Tuesday's game versus the Rangers with an upper-body injury, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Poehling exited in the third period and did not return. The 23-year-old forward has been seeing fourth-line minutes lately -- if he can't play Thursday against the Hurricanes, Drew O'Connor or Josh Archibald (lower body) would be options to replace him in the lineup.