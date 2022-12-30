Poehling (upper body) was taken off the injured reserve list Friday.

Poehling has four goals and eight points in 30 contests this season. He was regarded as a game-time decision for Friday's contest against New Jersey, but Poehling's activation indicates that the 23-year-old is an option to play. Drake Caggiula was returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move.