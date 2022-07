The Canadiens traded Poehling and Jeff Petry to the Penguins in exchange for Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Poehling drew into 57 games with Montreal last season, picking up nine goals, 17 points and an unsightly minus-21 rating while averaging 12:12 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old pivot will likely produce similar totals as a rotational, bottom-six option for Pittsburgh in 2022-23.