Poehling (upper body) isn't expected to play Tuesday against Vancouver, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Poehling has four goals and eight points in 31 games this season. He was last in the lineup Dec. 30. When Poehling does return, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six role.
