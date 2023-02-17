Poehling (upper body) isn't available for Friday's game versus the Islanders, according to Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Poehling will miss his second straight game. He has five goals and 11 points in 38 contests this season. With Poehling out, Drew O'Connor drew into the lineup Tuesday and will likely play again Friday.
