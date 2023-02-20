Poehling (upper body) will not suit up against the Islanders on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Poehling was just seven games back from a previous long-term injury absence before sustaining his most recent upper-body issue. With Poehling back on the shelf, Brock McGinn is set to take on a third-line role while Drew O'Connor rounds out the lineup on the fourth line.