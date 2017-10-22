Penguins' Ryan Reaves: Filling out scoresheet
Reaves has posted one goal in nine games for Pittsburgh so far in the 2017-18 season.
Although Reaves isn't providing much offense he's still logged 40 penalty minutes, 18 hits, and blocked four shots so far in the 2017-18 season. These are fairly impressive numbers given that he's only averaging 6:45 seconds of time on ice so far this year. Still, don't expect the 30-year-old to pick up his point production on the fourth line, but he should keep increasing his hits and penalty minutes throughout the season.
