Reaves is averaging just 6:35 of ice time over his last 10 outings.

With such limited opportunities, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Reaves has just three points on the year. In fact, outside of hits (80) and PIM (66), the winger doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value. The 30-year-old -- along with owners -- should be well aware of his role as an enforcer tasked with protecting the Penguins' star players, a job that doesn't lend itself to scoring a lot of goals.