Reaves scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Fantasy owners that put the physical forward in their lineups expecting some PIM contributions in this rivalry game were instead surprised with a rare offensive outburst. Reaves got his first points since Nov. 4 in this one and still has just five points all season.

