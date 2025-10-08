default-cbs-image
Shea recorded an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Shea ended 2024-25 in a top-four role, and that's where he started 2025-26 as well, logging 22:31 of ice time in the season opener. The 28-year-old had just five points in 39 outings last year, so he shouldn't be considered a significant scoring threat on the blue line. Shea should still be able to maintain a sizable role as long as he takes care of business in his own zone, but he offers minimal fantasy appeal since he doesn't stand out in any one area.

