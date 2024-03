Shea was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Shea's promotion comes as Ryan Graves was diagnosed with a concussion and is likely to miss some time. Even with the call-up, the 27-year-old Shea is far from a lock to get into the lineup against Columbus on Saturday as John Ludvig will also be looking to play. For his part, Shea has garnered 13 shots, 16 hits and 14 blocks in 22 NHL games but continues to look for his first NHL point.