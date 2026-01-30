Shea scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Shea has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. While the Penguins' defense is nearly at full health again, Shea has remained productive from the third pairing. He's up to three goals, 21 points, 51 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-21 rating over 52 appearances. Shea's stats don't jump off the page, but he's been steady enough to help in deep fantasy formats.