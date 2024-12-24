Shea posted a power-play assist in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Shea ended a seven-game point drought with his helper on a Blake Lizotte tally late in the contest. Don't expect Shea to be a factor with the man advantage moving forward, as Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and Matt Grzelcyk have firm grips on power-play time. For the season, Shea has struggled with offense in generally, collecting two assists and seven shots on net as well as 24 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 17 appearances.