Shea registered an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

With both Erik Karlsson (lower body) and Kris Letang (upper body) out, Shea saw a larger power-play role in this contest. His helper came at even strength, as Shea set up Evgeni Malkin on the opening goal at 7:49 of the first period. The 28-year-old Shea snapped an 11-game point drought with the assist, which gives him 17 points, 44 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-16 rating over 49 appearances this season.