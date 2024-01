Shea was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Pittsburgh promoted Colin White from the minors in a corresponding move. Shea, who was originally called up by the Penguins on Jan. 3, didn't end up playing for Pittsburgh during his latest stint. In 22 NHL contests this season, he has six PIM, 13 shots, 13 hits and 14 blocks. Shea also hasn't collected a point in four outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign.