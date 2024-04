Shea scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Washington.

Shea opened the scoring 1:49 into the first period, beating a screened Charlie Lindgren with a wrister from the point for his first goal (and point) in his 25th NHL game. The 27-year-old Shea' has a plus-1 rating with 20 hits and 17 blocked shots while averaging 12:42 minutes per game in a third-pairing role with Pittsburgh. He posted two goals and six points in 22 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.