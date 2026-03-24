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Shea (upper body) is expected to be available for Tuesday's home game versus the Avalanche, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Yohe noted that Shea has a significant gash above his upper lip and will play with a full cage Tuesday. The 29-year-old defenseman sat out Sunday's 5-1 loss to Carolina due to his injury. Ryan Graves is set to serve as a healthy scratch as a result of Graves' expected return to the lineup against Colorado.

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