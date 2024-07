Shea agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Shea logged 31 regular-season games for the Penguins last season, recording one goal, 17 shots and 24 hits while averaging 12:37 of ice time. With the club also going out and getting Matt Grzelcyk in free agency, the 27-year-old Shea will be hard-pressed to make the Opening Night roster -- though he could challenge John Ludvig (wrist) or Jack St. Ivany for a spot.