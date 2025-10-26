Shea scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Shea snapped a three-game point drought with the goal. The 28-year-old defenseman has done a fine job filling a top-four role this year. He's up to five points, eight shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through nine appearances while averaging 20:50 of ice time. Shea has already matched his point total from a 39-game sample last season, and while he probably won't sustain his current pace, he should be able to push for 25-30 points in 2025-26.