Shea was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, per Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Shea has no points in four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He hasn't scored a point in 22 contests with Pittsburgh either, but Shea has recorded a minus-2 rating, six PIM, 13 shots, 13 hits and 14 blocks at the top level.